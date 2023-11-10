Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $10.25 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

