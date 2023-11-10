Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 93,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 180,060 shares.The stock last traded at $12.29 and had previously closed at $12.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

