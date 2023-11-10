Truist Financial Lowers Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $24.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of PLYM opened at $20.77 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.84 million, a PE ratio of -43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 164,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 124.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

