Truist Financial Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $5.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. Susquehanna cut their price target on SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.18.

Get SunPower alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SPWR

SunPower Trading Down 4.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SPWR stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $676.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.