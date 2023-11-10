Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Director Robin Chase Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) Director Robin Chase acquired 12,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,375.00.
Tucows Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TC stock opened at C$26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of C$21.62 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.03.
Tucows Company Profile
