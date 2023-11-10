Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Director Robin Chase Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) Director Robin Chase acquired 12,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,375.00.

Tucows Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TC stock opened at C$26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of C$21.62 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.03.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.