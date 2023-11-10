Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $385.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 287,337 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,847,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.