TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 73.25 ($0.90) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £178.92 million and a PE ratio of -908.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.26.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

