Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $218,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at $24,386,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,502,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,818,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. Twilio has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

