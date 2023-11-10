Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Twilio from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Twilio Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

