Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 0.4 %

Twilio stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,674,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.