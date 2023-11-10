TXO Partners L.P. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

TXO Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

TXO stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 64.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the third quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TXO Partners by 125.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.