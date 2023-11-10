Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CEO Sells $2,065,850.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $413.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

