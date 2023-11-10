Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $433.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $442.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,842 shares of company stock worth $5,579,313. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL opened at $413.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.04.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

