U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
USPH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.8 %
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
