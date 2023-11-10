Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) SVP Sells $178,013.76 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 339,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

