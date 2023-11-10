Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY24 guidance to $0.47-0.51 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.51 EPS.
Under Armour Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
