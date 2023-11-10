Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY24 guidance to $0.47-0.51 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.51 EPS.

Under Armour Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

