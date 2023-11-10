Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY24 guidance to $0.47-0.51 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.51 EPS.
NYSE:UAA opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 161.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,600.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 201,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after buying an additional 134,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
