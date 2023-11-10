Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.62-5.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.51 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an inline rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.36.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE UAA opened at $7.18 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,600.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 201,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.