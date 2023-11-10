United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.