Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Unitil Price Performance

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. Unitil has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $773.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Institutional Trading of Unitil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth about $10,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unitil by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

