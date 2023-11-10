Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.77. Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Urbana Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.67.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Further Reading

