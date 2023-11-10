Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Valvoline from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,722.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and sold 12,351 shares valued at $415,476. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Valvoline by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Valvoline by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

