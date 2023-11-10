VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

