Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $181.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

