Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $202.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

