Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.85.

VTR stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 947.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

