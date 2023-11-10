Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Verano had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Verano from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Verano has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

