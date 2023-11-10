Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Vericel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.83 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

