VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $186.41 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average of $212.28.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total transaction of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,374.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339 shares of company stock valued at $268,867 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 211,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 749,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.