Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Buys 50,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00.

AltaGas Stock Performance

ALA stock opened at C$26.37 on Friday. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$27.66. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.11.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALA

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.