Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Buys 50,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00.
AltaGas Stock Performance
ALA stock opened at C$26.37 on Friday. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$27.66. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.11.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALA
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.