VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

