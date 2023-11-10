Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Vinci Partners Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $567.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 58.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

