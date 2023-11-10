Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 1,261 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

