Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 1,495 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after acquiring an additional 538,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 15.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,764,000 after purchasing an additional 484,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Avnet by 147.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 465,253 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

View Our Latest Report on AVT

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.