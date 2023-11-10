Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 2,386 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

