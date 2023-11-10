Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 961 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

