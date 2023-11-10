Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,439,000 after purchasing an additional 145,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,057.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $264,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,274 shares of company stock worth $2,591,895. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.