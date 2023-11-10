Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 3,693 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 231.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 825 ($10.18) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.63) to GBX 820 ($10.12) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.