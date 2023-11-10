Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,285 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

