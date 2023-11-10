Vise Technologies Inc. Has $481,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

