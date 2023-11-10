Vise Technologies Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.