Vise Technologies Inc. Has $807,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $8,699,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 107,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,107,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIR. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

