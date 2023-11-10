Vise Technologies Inc. Has $819,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.