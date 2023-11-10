Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $50,756,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $14,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

