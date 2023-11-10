Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,740 shares in the company, valued at $77,646,367. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $473,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,203.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,646,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,113 shares of company stock worth $7,058,407. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.1 %

SIG stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

