Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $149.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Visteon Stock Down 1.9 %

VC stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Visteon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Visteon by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

