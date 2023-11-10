VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in VMware by 100,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after purchasing an additional 374,207,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in VMware by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $590,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.64. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

