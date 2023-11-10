Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,810,000 after buying an additional 50,151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,963,000 after buying an additional 140,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,594,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $209.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

