Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Down 12.4%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) traded down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.53. 189,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,058,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Warby Parker Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 402,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $4,923,003.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,690,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,515,585.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $59,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 402,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $4,923,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,690,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,515,585.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,249,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 1,171,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warby Parker by 318.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 855,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,169,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

