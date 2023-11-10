Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
